Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down busy Wichita highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people died following a crash on westbound Kellogg Tuesday morning.

Crash near West Street and Kellogg (KSN Photo)

The crash happened between West Street and Meridian just after 9 a.m. It involved two pickups.

“What we know was the brown-colored truck was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, bounced off a couple of cars, and then went head-on into the white truck,” said Lt. Joe Kennedy, Wichita Police Department.

Lt. Kennedy said one person was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. Two other vehicles received minor damage in the crash.

The Wichita Police Department advises drivers to avoid westbound Kellogg from downtown to West Street. The department said Kellogg would be shut down for several hours. The department’s critical accident team is investigating the crash.

Police are looking for a driver of a yellow or green colored Jeep that was seen driving eastbound on Kellogg flashing their lights. They are asked to contact detectives at 316-350-3672.

In reference to this mornings accident on West Kellogg, detectives are needing to speak with the driver of a yellow or green colored Jeep that was seen driving EB in the EB lanes of Kellogg flashing their lights. If this is you, please contact detectives at 316-350-3672 — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 21, 2021

Due to an injury accident, from Meridian to West Street, west bound Kellogg will be shut down for the next several hours. Please use an alternate route. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 21, 2021

UPDATE | W Kellogg Ave / S Meridian/Edwards Ave | Kandrive shows accident location of WB Kellogg just prior to the West St exit | Both pins have been extricated | Updated triage to 1 Code Blue, 1 Code Black, 3 Code Green | https://t.co/74590JZWco — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) December 21, 2021

Please avoid west bound Kellogg from West St to Downtown. This is due to an injury accident. Kellogg will likely be backed up for several hours. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 21, 2021

Injury accident with victims trapped and a vehicle on fire affecting both EB and WB lanes of Kellogg at the Meridian/Edwards exit. Please avoid Kellogg between Seneca and West St. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 21, 2021

