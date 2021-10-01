Deaf man from Colorado files lawsuit after he says he was tased and spent months in jail for not following police commands

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A deaf man from Colorado has filed a federal lawsuit, KDVR reports, after claiming that two police officers didn’t recognize his disability, and tasered him after stopping him for running a stop sign.

The lawsuit for Brady Mistic was filed around two weeks ago in the US District Court in Denver against the city of Idaho Springs and the Board of County Commissioners of Clear Creek County, as well as Officers Nicholas Hanning and Ellie Summers.

Mistic spent roughly four months in jail after the incident.

The arrest that took place in 2019 was captured on body camera footage from one of the officers.

Both officers can be heard in body camera footage demanding that Mistic get back into his car and they claimed in police reports that Mistic failed to comply with their demands and felt like he was about to attack them.

Mistic is is deaf in both ears and primarily uses sign language to communicate.

Originally, Mistic was charged with second-degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, but the charges have since been dropped.

According to the police report, Mistic was also charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument after one of the officers found what appeared to be 24 $100 bills in his wallet, which Officer Summers said felt like they were made of printer paper with Chinese symbols on the back of the bill.

Due to the serious nature of his bonds, Mistic was held in jail for four months with a high bond.

Mistic’s lawyer said the bond was lowered to $3,000, and eventually he was granted a personal recognize bond, letting him leave the jail without having to post any money.

Mistic also claims that he was denied an interpreter while he was in jail.

Mistic is seeking compensation for “physical and emotional harm, pain and suffering, permanent scarring, and economic damages, as well as punitive sanctions against the individual officers to punish and deter the blatant abuse of authority and violation of rights evident here.”

According to the lawsuit, Mistic neither threatened, physically harmed or fought with the officers nor did he flee or attempt to flee the scene.