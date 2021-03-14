Dealing with the violent death of a loved one is all too familiar for an area family

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A week ago, Saturday, a Blue Springs woman attended a stop the violence rally looking for Justice for her son who was killed almost two years ago.

Just five days later she was found dead by police from gunshot wounds.

Thursday March 11th police responded to the 2000 NW Block of Mill Place in Blue Springs after gunshots were reported, when they arrived, they found 46-year-old Denine McCord dead.

Just five days before her death McCord was at a stop the violence rally fighting for justice for her son Brandon McCord who was murdered in 2019.

While at the rally McCord spoke to Fox 4 asking the public to help find her son’s killer.

“I’m having a lot of sleepless nights and God has given me the strength to come down here because we’re still looking for his killer. “McCord, said.

McCord turned her grief into a message, stop the killing.”

“We need to stop killing people we need to come together and learn to appreciate each other’s lives and respect each other and love each other. “

Sheoni Givens organized the stop the violence rally. She says the community is shaken by the news.

“After you and I spoke I finally put the two into together I’m like oh my goodness. I said that is the same woman that I just spoke to,” Givens, said.

Givens says McCord’s death robbed the community of a fierce advocate.

“They didn’t just take a young lady away from her family, they took her away from the entire community. She would have been an amazing advocate for those people who have been affected by crime and now she’s gone. And for what?”

57-year-old Joseph Patterson was also found at the house with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he eventually died. Police are not searching for any other suspects currently.