OLATHE, Kan. — A popular children’s attraction in Johnson County said it will reopen for the weekend.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead announced it would reopen to the public Friday, Oct. 7, after closing Wednesday and Thursday.

The attraction closed following the deaths of five birds earlier this week. Staff believes the four geese and a wild duck died from an avian flu outbreak. Initial testing resulted in presumed positives for the H5 virus, better known as avian flu.

Deanna Rose staff quarantined the other birds in the same enclosure, which are being euthanized, according to a release from the city. The farm did not disclose how many animals in total will be affected.

Staff said no other birds at the children’s farm have been in contact with the sick birds, and all birds were quarantined.

The CDC said while birds can get avian flu from other birds, the virus usually does not infect people.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.