Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead will open doors in May

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead will open it’s doors on May 4, 2021.

The farmstead did not open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, they said they are taking additional steps to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and animals.

Reserved time slots will be require to attend which allows for a limited number of visitors in the facility at one time.

A few attractions and amenities that require high-contact or do not allow for social distancing will not open, but many other favorites will be available including the petting pens.

Mask and social distancing protocols are in place for groups and visitors.

Deanna Rose will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on reservations, you can visit the farmstead’s website.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android