Deanna Rose Farmstead will not open in 2020 due to COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — You’ll have to wait until next year to visit the Deanna Rose Farmstead.

The popular Overland Park attraction will remain closed for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the safety and health of our visitors, staff and animals, the Farmstead will not open in 2020,” read a statement on the Farmstead’s website.

“The Farmstead is a regional facility that draws visitors from all over. As coronavirus cases continue to increase, the public health situation makes any 2020 opening date indeterminate. We look forward to seeing you and your family in-person at the Farmstead in 2021.”

The Friends of the Farmstead memberships will be extended into the 2021 season.

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane will continue as planned.

