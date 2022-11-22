SPRING HILL, Kan. — A deadly worksite accident in Spring Hill is under investigation.

Emergency crews responded to an accident at West 201st Terrace and Baker Street in Spring Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said preliminary information shows the victim was conducting soil bearings when equipment hit him.

OSHA said the victim died of his injuries. The agency is investigating to determine if any safety violations contributed to the accident.

The victim worked for Geotechnology Inc. at the time of his death.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.