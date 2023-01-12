LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is currently working a death investigation Thursday afternoon that closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for over an hour.

The highway was reported to be back open just after 3:15 p.m.

The investigation scene is between 95th Street and the K-10 interchange, according to police.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee Police Department are assisting Lenexa police with the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.