KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in south Kansas City Monday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Kansas City police were called to the area of 82nd St. and Hickman Mills Drive for a reported dead body.

Once on scene officers located a victim and emergency crews pronounced the person dead at the scene. KCPD spokesperson Donna Drake said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police have not yet identified the victim or released any additional details about this case.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.