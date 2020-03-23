Death investigation underway at Kansas City north apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Officers were called to the Knollwood Apartments on NE Vivian Road on Sunday afternoon to investigate a dead body.

When officers arrived, they located a body inside of an apartment.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene to find out what led to the death of the victim.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 cash reward.