KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old child found dead inside a home is the victim of homicide, according to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office.

Adair R. Fish, 43, is charged with multiple crimes, including abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abuse or neglect of a child, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the homicide.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the area near St. John Avenue and Lawndale Avenue on Nov. 3 for a report of a dead 5-year-old child.

Officers found two children, one deceased and the other non-responsive.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Fish was the legal guardian of the child and had care, custody, and control of their health and well-being.

The court ordered Fish to undergo a mental exam and is in the process of appointing a public defender to represent her.

Fish is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 12 for a bond review hearing.

