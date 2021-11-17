Death of Cassidy Rainwater confirmed; Phelps and Norton charged with murder

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — According to court documents, the two men charged with kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater have now been charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in her death.

These charges are in addition to the kidnapping charge both James Phelps and Timothy Norton face. Norton has a criminal hearing scheduled for Nov. 23, and Phelps will appear in court on Nov. 19.

Court documents say that on Sept. 16, the FBI provided the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office with pictures sent to the FBI as a cyber tip. Some of those photos showed Rainwater partially nude in a cage. Other pictures showed Rainwater’s body bound to a gantry crane device. Authorities say this device is commonly used for processing wild game. That same day Phelps was arrested.

During a search warrant, investigators on the scene of the Moon Valley Road property found the gantry crane, potential blood evidence, and items from a freezer that appeared to be human flesh dated July 24.

Court documents say the items were sent to a crime lab for testing and the lab confirmed they were consistent with Rainwater’s DNA. Authorities say they found Rainwater’s skeletal remains located near the property where Phelps disposed of them.

During the investigation of digital evidence, authorities found that Phelps and Norton were planning to murder Rainwater on July 24.

On Sept. 17, authorities attempted to interview Phelps but he invoked his rights to an attorney and refused to answer questions.

Court documents say on Sept. 20, FBI officials interviewed Norton at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Norton told investigators that Phelps asked him to go to the property while Rainwater was sleeping.

The documents indicated the two would attack her while Norton held down her legs and Phelps strangled her. Authorities say the men then hung her body on gantry and Norton helped Phelps dismember the body.

“We have not located any evidence that would lead us to believe there are any other victims associated with Phelps and Norton at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation. If there is anyone who believes they may information concerning this case, they can call investigators at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441,” the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office posted.