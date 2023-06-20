KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first-degree murder trial for a man charged with killing a Clinton, Missouri, police officer in 2017, begins in Independence.

Opening statements drew emotional reactions from friends and family of fallen Ofc. Gary Michael who are attending the trial.

Ian McCarthy is charged with shooting and killing Michael during a traffic stop in August 2017.

Prosecutors said McCarthy jumped out of his car and shot Michael in the chest before he drove a few blocks, crashed the car and ran from officers. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

McCarthy was also injured in the shooting.

His defense team argued Michael shot McCarthy first and the gunman returned fire.

During opening statements, McCarthy’s lawyers pointed toward his troubled past including family abuse. They said McCarthy also suffers from a long list of mental illnesses, including PTSD, depression, and traumatic brain injuries.

McCarthy’s defense team said he wasn’t capable of thinking clearly during the shooting because of his history of mental issues.

The trial was moved from Henry County to Jackson County and is taking place at the Independence Annex of the Jackson County Courthouse.

McCarthy faces the death penalty if convicted.