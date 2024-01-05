KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after multiple cities filed suit against Jackson County for what they deemed excessive property tax assessments, we have a date when we expect a decision by a judge for two of those municipalities.

In the cases brought by Blue Springs and Independence, Judge Derek Spencer says he will have a final decision by February 2. The announcement came on the day those city’s lawyers went head-to-head with the county.

“The county’s assessment process has always been difficult. What’s happened this year is worst yet. So, there’s no doubt that there’s been problems in past year, but at some point you have to draw a line and say, ‘enough is enough,'” Charles Hatfield, attorney for Blue Springs & Independence, said.

Friday was the day to argue just why suing was key. The cities laid out what they say represents a broken property assessment system that left them with more uncertainty surrounding the budgets for their city.

“Some years there’s been uncertainty, but it wasn’t nearly this big. They need to do their job and put an end to it,” Hatfield said.

The county said not so fast, pointing to 2019 and 2021, the last two assessment years, saying that we saw similar things, including appeals that stretched into the next year, and that the budget is always in flux.

The cities didn’t take too well to that, pointing to the volume of cases that were appealed and some of the astronomical rises people saw in their property tax.

In the end, the cities say they need an answer, because that answer goes directly to what funds they have and don’t have to support services such as police and fire.

FOX4 did ask for comment from the attorney representing the county – they declined. The case involving Lee’s Summit was pushed until March because it deals with a different question; it is challenging the compliance with the law.