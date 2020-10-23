Decomposing body found in Shoal Creek this summer ID’d as missing KC woman Marina Bischoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say officials have positively identified a decomposing body found earlier this summer as missing Kansas City social worker Marina Bischoff.

Bischoff vanished after she left the Kansas City Police Department’s Shoal Creek Division on May 28. She had been arrested for a DUI and leaving the scene of a crash the previous night. She left the Shoal Creek Division around 7 a.m. May 28, and friends and family didn’t hear from her again.

Then, a 10-year-old boy found a decomposing body in Shoal Creek, and the remains were sent to a lab for DNA testing. But due to a backlog because of the pandemic, officials told Bischoff’s family it would take months to get the results.

Her brother, Victor Bischoff, previously told FOX4 that police believe the body belonged to Marina because of the proximity to where she vanished, but they couldn’t be sure.

It left the family in limbo, unsure if they should continue searching for Marina or not.

But on Friday, KCPD spokesman Jake Becchina said the department had finally gotten the DNA test results back, and it was a positive match. Officials notified Marina Bischoff’s next of kin Friday.

Although the DNA test is complete, the medical examiner has not determined the cause of death or finished the full medical examine. However, detectives do not have any indication that foul play is involved in Marina’s death.

