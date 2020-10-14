Deer found tangled in soccer net in Kansas City ravine

Photos by Alex Walker, Missouri Department of Conservation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young deer is back in the wild again after getting its antlers snared in a soccer net in late September, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

Conservation agent Alex Walker was first called to a residence in the Northland on Sept. 21.

When he got there, he found that a young buck walking in a backyard had gotten both its antlers and its head tangled in the net. The deer had then dragged the soccer goal from the yard into a creek at the back of the property.

Walker tried to free the animal, according to the MDC, but the buck was “thrashing and kicking dangerously.” He called for backup.

Conservation agent Aaron Post arrived shortly after. Together, they managed to stabilize the creature by wrestling it to the ground. The agents then cut away the net from the antlers. The deer then ran away, unharmed.

“We were glad to see the deer take off without missing a beat,” Walker said in the statement.

The two agents ended up “muddy and soaking wet, but happy,” according to the MDC statement.

