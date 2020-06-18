Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison reschedule ‘Stadium Tour’ at Kauffman for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rock band Mötley Crüe has announced new dates for their “Stadium Tour,” including their stop at Kauffman Stadium.
The three-band headliners will be in Kansas City on Aug. 24, 2021. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be headlining.
The show was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2020. However, it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a tweet from Mötley Crüe, all tickets will be honored for the new dates. Those who can’t make the new show but already purchased tickets can visit the Live Nation refund page.
Refunds must be requested 30 days within when the new show date was announced.