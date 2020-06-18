Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison reschedule ‘Stadium Tour’ at Kauffman for 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Inductees Rick Savage and Joe Elliott of Def Leppard perform at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rock band Mötley Crüe has announced new dates for their “Stadium Tour,” including their stop at Kauffman Stadium.

The three-band headliners will be in Kansas City on Aug. 24, 2021. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be headlining.

The show was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2020. However, it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a tweet from Mötley Crüe, all tickets will be honored for the new dates. Those who can’t make the new show but already purchased tickets can visit the Live Nation refund page.

Refunds must be requested 30 days within when the new show date was announced.

We are excited to share the new dates for the Stadium Tour.

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit https://t.co/Wf8bbF5DL2

We look forward to seeing you in 2021! pic.twitter.com/sKAP88ZIyk — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) June 18, 2020