Defense attacks prosecution’s portrayal of DeValkenaere as rogue cop during trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defense attorneys Friday attacked the prosecution’s claim that Kansas City police Det. Eric DeValkenaere acted improperly when he shot and killed a Kansas City man in his backyard.

Jackson County prosecutors have argued that DeValkenaere is lying about how the shooting of Cameron Lamb happened and should not have charged into Lamb’s backyard over what prosecutors have called a traffic issue.

Prosecutors also argued Devalkenaere’s partner, Det. Troy Schwalm, never saw Lamb holding a gun in his left hand because they said Lamb didn’t have a gun.

Prosecutors allege police planted the gun after Devalkenaere shot Lamb.

Prosecutors also have argued that Lamb didn’t have full use of his left hand after suffering a gunshot wound to his index finger in 2015.

On Friday, in the fourth day of Devalkenaere’s trial, an orthopedic doctor who reviewed Lamb’s medical records refuted that claim.

“I do not believe the fingertip injury would prevent him (Lamb) from using his hand and holding a gun,” said Dr. David Clymer

More questions are being raised about the prosecution’s story after a police practices expert testified that Devalkenaere was investigating more than just a simple speeder.

Other officers had reported two vehicles chasing each other at high speeds, one of which was Lamb’s red pickup truck.

Steven L. James, a former assistant police chief from Springfield, Missouri, said a reasonable police officer would view the chase as an indication of more serious criminal activity, independent of reckless driving.

James said police would reasonably suspect the chase was part of an assault or attack that was happening, had happened or was about to happen and that would justify immediate action to detain Lamb for questioning.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Friday.

FOX4 will continue to follow this trial and provide updates online and on all Friday newscasts.