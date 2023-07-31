SHAWNEE, Kan. — The hum of generators cut through the humid air of subdivisions in Shawnee on Monday. Other people just sat in their cars.

“To charge our phones. We’ve been without power all night,” one woman said.

“Well we didn’t do anything until about 4:30 this morning. I said, ‘You know what? I’m starting to thaw out in the deep freeze,'” another neighbor said, talking about his decision to hook up his generator.

“All these limbs came down. Then I had one that was a huge limb that came down here,” Francine Kimmer Carter said pointing to the areas of damage.

Cater said she took shelter in the basement of her Overland Park home Sunday night as winds passed through the metro.

The storms sent a giant oak crashing into a garage in Brookside.

It also blew the steeple off Maywood Community Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

Carter said she doesn’t like the familiarity of the situation.

“I’m still without power here from this storm. But the one before I had to go to my sister’s for three days and stay because I didn’t have any power,” she said.

“I lost about $50 worth of food. During that time the heat was like 97-degrees. So I had to get out of there with my little puppy,” she said.

Across the state line off Ward Parkway, another home still had power despite a huge tree landing on its third floor balcony.

“I couldn’t tell the extent that it was on the 3rd floor. But I did see the damage. Last night we came out here in the ran and we didn’t notice this. The bricks and the gate is destroyed as well,” the homeowner said.

He said a tree service delayed work on Monday because of the risk of more poor weather.

In the meantime, the family is checking on the tree’s neighbor, an outdoor pet.

“‘Flash’ the African tortoise,” the homeowner said, picking up the turtle. “Looks like he made it through the storm. He has his little terra cotta home.”

“She is always concerned about Flash,” the homeowner said, nodding to his wife.