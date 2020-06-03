DeKalb County sheriff killed in crash

MAYSVILLE, Mo. — DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark was killed Wednesday in a crash while responding to assist a deputy, according to the Buchanan County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office.

“The men and women of the sheriff’s office want to extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to Sheriff Andy Clark’s family, and the brave men and women of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the department posted on Facebook Monday afternoon. “Please keep Sheriff Clark’s family and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

Multiple other law enforcement agencies across Kansas and Missouri have shared the condolences.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

