KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial for a man and woman charged with murdering a woman and burying her body has been delayed at least six months.

A judge granted a request from an attorney representing Michael Hendricks. The request asked for the July 25, 2022, trial to be delayed until next year to give them time to prepare.

The judge agreed to a continuance and rescheduled the trial for Feb. 6, 2023.

Since Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra are co-defendants in the case, Ybarra’s trial date was also continued.

Hendricks and Ybarra are each charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of Kensie Aubry.

FBI agents used heavy machinery to dig on Hendrick’s property in Grain Valley in July and found human remains. Prosecutors said the remains are Aubry’s.

The pair is also charged with child sex abuse.

Court documents say a young girl told police Hendricks and Ybarra showed her photos of a dead woman who had been dismembered.

The girl in foster care told her case worker about reported sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Hendricks.

The county prosecutor credited the minor involved in the child abuse case for leading authorities to the missing 32-year-old’s body.

Ybarra’s public defender has also requested a change of venue in the case.

