Delayed opening for Worlds of Fun has some season pass holders demanding a refund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The coronavirus has put a hold on Worlds of Fun's opening day, which had been slated for Friday.

It’s also prompted season pass holders to demand a refund.

“Am I ever going to get my money back?” Emily Thomas asked.

Thomas is on a monthly payment plan for a $400 family pass. So far she has shelled out $240 for a pass she no longer wants.

“It sucks having our money go somewhere that is really kind of non-existent and is an unknown,” the mother of two said.

Thomas was one of several season pass holders who contacted FOX4 Problem Solvers. All of them were upset with the park’s response when they requested a refund.

“He told me I’m not getting a refund,” Thomas said. “No one is getting a refund.”

Worlds of Fun is owned by Cedar Fair Corporation, which owns amusement parks across the country. No one there returned FOX4's phone calls.

But Worlds of Fun’s website states that it hopes to open by mid-May and that it’s “working with single-day ticket holders" -- though it doesn’t explain how. The website states that season pass holders will receive extra days once the park opens as well as other perks.

But that’s little comfort to Thomas.

As much as she and her family have loved Worlds of Fun in the past, she’s not feeling good about attending any events that attract crowds in the near future.

“Me and my husband’s mind is that it’s not safe,” Thomas said. “I’m not taking my children there. I’m not taking anyone there.”

The good news is that after FOX 4 started working on this story, Thomas received an email from Worlds of Fun announcing that it was suspending monthly payments of all season pass holders until further notice.

But it makes no mention of a refund for money already paid.

A spokesman for Worlds of Fun told FOX4 that the company is continually evaluating its polices in light of the ever evolving situation. Season pass holders can contact the company via its website.