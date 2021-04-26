Demanding Change: Activists join family of teen killed by Overland Park police officer to protest department

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Clergy and activists demand change from Overland Park’s police department and lawmakers.

They joined the family of John Albers, a teenager, who was killed by an Overland Park Police Officer as he backed out of his garage in 2018.

Albers’ mother, Sheila, said she’s still fighting for full transparency from the city of Overland Park.

According to Sheila Albers, the mother of John Albers, John was slowly backing out of the garage when former Overland Park Officer Clayton Jenison fired at the minivan, striking John. Sheila said the shot caused John to lose control of the vehicle. As the car spun around in the driveway, Jenison fired 11 more shots. Six shots struck John, and he died.

The Johnson County District Attorney cleared Jenison of any wrongdoing and ruled the shooting was justified, and the Kansas law enforcement regulatory commission, known as CPOST, closed its investigation with no findings.

However, in November 2020, the FBI subpoenaed the city of Overland Park to testify before a grand jury and present all records concerning the shooting.

Since the shooting, Jenison received a $70,000 severance package to resign from the department, and the Albers family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

Many of the records, like all dash camera footage and Jenison’s audio, from that night are still being withheld from the public.

Sheila Albers said the information being withheld is vital to understanding why her son was killed.

