Democratic presidential candidates coming to KC Convention Center for ‘Show Me Showdown’

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In just two weeks, the Democratic Presidential Primary Candidates will be in town, making their pitches to Missouri democrats in a last-ditch effort to gain votes ahead of the March 10 primary vote.

The event, scheduled for March 8, is not a debate or a forum. The state Democratic party is simply calling it an event or a rally. It will be a chance for each candidate to get on stage alone and make their pitch to Missouri voters.

About 2,000 Democrats are expected to attend what is being called “The Show Me Showdown.”

“They feel like sporting events in away because people, they’ve got noisemakers and signs and light up things and costumes sometimes. So, the showdown is because these things can get pretty wild,” the executive director of the Missouri Democratic Party, Lauren Gepford, said.

She said Missouri is usually a very competitive state, where past candidates have fought it out to a very close race.

“Obama and Clinton were about 50% to 50%. Clinton and Sanders were about 50% to 50%, too,” Gepford said. “We also have quite a few delegates. If you add Iowa and New Hampshire together, we still have more delegates than both of those.”

At this point, none of the candidates have a majority of the delegates, so Missouri’s 78 delegates are that much more important.

Political events are traditionally held in St. Louis. Democratic party officials say this is the first time a presidential primary event like this has been held in the city of fountains.

“Kansas City is somewhere where the road to the white house will come through,” Jackson County Democratic Party member Phil LaVota said.

Missouri is the third most predictive state of who wins the presidency, and, according to the State democratic party, half of Missouri democrats have not decided who they are going to vote for.

“That could make the difference. When they’re thinking about — are they a Bernie person? Are they a Warren person? Maybe they hear Joe Biden and say, ‘OK, experience’ — So yes, I think it makes a lot of difference, especially to the independent voters that just haven’t made that decision because there have been so many candidates,” LaVota said.

Candidates don’t have to participate in the event. An invitation has been sent to all of the candidates left standing, but at this point, the Missouri Democratic Party is not saying who has accepted and plans to attend.

You can find tickets for the event on the Missouri Democrats website.