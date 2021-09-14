Demolition begins as crews clear old buildings to make way for new Buck O’Neil Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area will soon look a lot different.

Crews used heavy equipment to begin demolishing several old buildings near 4th and Washington Tuesday morning.

🚧Happening Now: Crews are beginning to tear down several old buildings to make way for the new Buck O’Neil Bridge. These buildings are not historic. #BuckBridge pic.twitter.com/CcD75efHAt — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) September 14, 2021

The Missouri Department of Transportation said traffic is not being impacted by the work in this area, but other construction will impact drivers as crews prepare to build the new Buck O’Neil Bridge.

MoDOT said crews will demolish a total of six buildings to make room for the bridge over the Missouri River. The buildings on the demolition list are not eligible for historic designation.

Crews expect to begin work on the new $220 million Buck O’Neil Bridge project in 2022. In February of 2021, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission selected Massman Co., Clarkson Construction Co. and HNTB Corporation for the project. All of the companies are from Kansas City.

The new bridge is expected to open in the fall of 2024.