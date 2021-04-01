Demolition begins on former Entercom building in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Kan. — Demolition has begun at the former Entercom building in Westwood. This month, crews will be dismantling the former radio station to make way for a new elementary school.

The building at 4935 Belinder Ave. was the former home of radio stations KMBZ and KUDL before Shawnee Mission School District purchased the building in 2016.

In January, voters approved a $264 million bond for the school district to replace five schools including Pawnee, Rushton, John Diemer, Tomahawk and Westwood View.

Westwood View Elementary School is expected to be built on the lot, pending approval from the Westwood City Council.

Currently the elementary school is located less than a mile away from the proposed site on West 50th Street. The school district anticipates demolition to be complete by April 30.

The Westwood Planning Commission is expected to make a formal recommendation for the school district’s site plan on Monday. The proposal will then go before the city council for final approval on April 8.