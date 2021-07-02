Demolition of collapsing hotel in Excelsior Springs expected to begin Saturday

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Equipment is being moved into place, but demolition crews aren’t expected to begin tearing down a collapsing hotel until Saturday morning.

Bricks started falling from the Royal Hotel in May. Leaders in Excelsior Springs were working with the owners of the building on a plan to demolition it, but a police officer noticed signs of further collapse Wednesday. That’s when inspectors determined the building needed to be demolished sooner than planned.

The city said years of water damage caused the building to begin to crumble.

Staging is underway at the demolition site. The city said crews are expected to begin the project early Saturday morning. It’s expected to take 4 to 5 days to complete the demolition.