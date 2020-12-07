Dense Fog expected Tuesday morning

We had a foggy morning today around most of the metro area and that’s set to be the case early Tuesday as well. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of the immediate metro, especially on the Missouri side.

Current visibility around 9 PM already has many areas under a half a mile to the east. This trend will continue overnight.

Just before day break on Tuesday, many locations will be under 1 mile visibility. This could make your commute earlier a bit slower as a result.

Temperatures are also expected to remain below freezing during this timeframe as well. Freezing fog isn’t out of the question, and a few slick spots may develop. You might notice an extremely light glaze on your car in some of these areas if you leave it outside overnight. Prepare to take it a bit slower early Tuesday and you should be just fine. The fog will mix out around 9 AM and conditions will improve. Check in starting at 4 AM for the latest updates.