Deputies hope woman in surveillance video can help solve Liberty homicide

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a witness who may have information about a homicide that happened around 9:10 Monday evening.

Deputies responded to a Phillips 66 station near Interstate 435 and Highway 210 and found a man dead at the gas pumps.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video at the station. Tuesday afternoon, they released these pictures of a woman who may have witnessed the crime.

We’d like your help identifying this woman regarding a Homicide that occurred 2/1 at 3600 N Randolph Rd. If you recognize her or the vehicle shown that she’s associated with please call us at 816-407-3723. pic.twitter.com/KCYXDeUFOf — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) February 2, 2021

Two of the pictures are from inside the store.

They show a woman with long, dark hair. She is wearing a jacket or sweatshirt and dark jeans with tennis shoes.

Two other surveillance pictures are from cameras outside of the store.

One shows a grainy picture of the woman. The other is of a white Ford F-150, with its hood up, parked next to the pumps.

The victim’s name and age have not been released. The sheriff’s office did not immediately have any suspect information.

Anyone who knows something about this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.