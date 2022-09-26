LAWRENCE, Kan. — Deputies are investigating after a train and tractor collided in Douglas County Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash northwest of Lawrence around 1 p.m.

Officers are working to determine what caused the crash.

The operator of the tractor suffered minor injuries, but is expected to survive.

