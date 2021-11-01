Deputies investigate two deadly crashes, hours apart, on K-10 near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies investigated two separate crashes on K-10 highway Monday.

The first happened on the 23rd Street exit ramp of westbound K-10 near Lawrence. Officers responded to the crash shortly after 3:30 a.m. Deputies said the driver of the car was killed. The victim’s name has not been released.

Just seven hours later deputies returned to the highway. The department said a crash around 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of K-10 near E. 1900 Rd. claimed the life of at least one person.

That section of the highway is down to one lane as deputies investigate the deadly crash.

Eastbound K-10 traffic near East 1900 Road between Lawrence and Eudora is restricted to one lane as deputies investigate a vehicle crash that occurred about 10:50 a.m.



Unfortunately, this is the second fatality accident on Kansas Highway 10 today. — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) November 1, 2021