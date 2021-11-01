Deputies investigate two deadly crashes, hours apart, on K-10 near Lawrence

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies investigated two separate crashes on K-10 highway Monday.

The first happened on the 23rd Street exit ramp of westbound K-10 near Lawrence. Officers responded to the crash shortly after 3:30 a.m. Deputies said the driver of the car was killed. The victim’s name has not been released.

Just seven hours later deputies returned to the highway. The department said a crash around 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of K-10 near E. 1900 Rd. claimed the life of at least one person.

That section of the highway is down to one lane as deputies investigate the deadly crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first