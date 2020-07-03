Deputies investigating after man killed in crash in rural Paola

PAOLA, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in rural Paola.

Deputies responded to the crash near W. 303rd Street and Lonestar Road just before 4:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a pickup truck that had been involved in a crash and had extensive damage, in a ditch and in high grass. While search the scene they located a man in his 40s pinned under the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no foul play suspected and the name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crash are asked to call the Investigations Division at 913-294-3232 or you can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).