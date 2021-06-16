Deputies search for man who stopped Missouri driver; impersonated police officer

GALLATIN, Mo. — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s office said a white man wearing a law enforcement-style uniform pulled over a driver near Gallatin. It happened around 10 a.m. on June 15. Investigators said the man who represented himself as an officer was driving a black Dodge Charger with police markings and emergency lights.

The sheriff said the individual claimed he was a law enforcement officer and issued the driver he stopped a citation from New York State.

Investigators said the victim noticed a white cargo-style van. They are now looking into the possibility that the two are working together.

If you’ve had the same experience, or know anything about the impersonator, call the Daviees County Sheriff’s Department at (660) 663-2031.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android