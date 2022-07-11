JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a lost hiker.

The search is focused on an area at Lake Jacomo, near Blue Springs.

Deputies are using boats, a drone, K9s, park rangers and other equipment to search for the hiker in a wooded area.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said the hiker is a white man in his early 30s. He was last heard from around midnight when he lost phone contact with a friend. No one’s heard from him since then.

Deputies began searching for the man overnight. They left the area for several hours and resumed searching with the help of park rangers Monday morning.

Temperatures over the noon hour were in the low 90s with a heat index making it feel like 99 degrees.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX4 for more updates.

