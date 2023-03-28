HENRIETTA, Mo. —The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the county jail.

Deputies say Justin Robinson, who is considered to be a danger to the community, escaped from the Ray County Jail in Henrietta, Missouri, Tuesday night.

Robinson is described as a Black man, approximately 5’10” and weighs roughly 185 lbs.

Robinson was last seen at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning in Richmond, Missouri, near Spartan St. and E Main St. Deputies say Robinson was last seen wearing a blue shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone who sees Robinson or has information on his whereabouts should call 911.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.