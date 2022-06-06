LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies are hunting for a flighty suspect that is giving them the runaround.

Someone called officers and reported a peacock flying around the area of North 800 Road and East 550 Roads between Clinton and Lone Star Lakes on Wednesday, June 1.

Deputies have been trying to locate the bird for several days, and found it on the roof of someone’s home in that area.

They also are trying to locate the peacock’s owner.

If you can help officers find the bird’s home, call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 or 785-843-0250.

