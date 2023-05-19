KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help on identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery at an adult entertainment store.

The sheriff’s office says the armed robbery took place at Erotic City located off Truman Road.

A male suspect pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded they unlock the door, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were told that the suspect stole two items and had stolen another item the previous day. Both suspects left in a dark blue Volkswagen with an unreadable temporary tag.

The male suspect is described as standing between 5’10” and 6’2,” skinny build with “sleeved” tattoos on both armed. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with gray “Chiefs” lettering and black Nike sandals with a white emblem.

A female suspect is described as wearing jean shorts, a red bra and a black lace top.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 389-1066.