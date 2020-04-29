Deputy pulled a gun on Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland before arresting him, report says

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has released a report detailing the Chiefs’ cornerback Bashaud Breeland’s arrest, including the moment the deputy pulled out his gun.

A deputy first witnessed Breeland and two other men smoking marijuana at a Gate gas station on April 28. When the deputy drove up, all three men tried to leave. However, the deputy was able to call them back. He saw one of them throw a joint into a vehicle, which he later found out belongs to Breeland.

After telling them why they were being stopped, the report stated Breeland tried to leave again. The deputy tried to put him in handcuffs, but Breeland reportedly kept resisting and pushing the deputy away. The deputy stated he pulled out his taser and kept giving commands, but Breeland kept resisting.

Breeland was able to break free from the deputy and get in his car. It was at this moment the deputy stated he could no longer see Breeland’s hands. That’s when the deputy drew his firearm and kept issuing commands.

Breeland then reportedly put his hands up outside of the car, but continued resisting for several more minutes before the deputy was able to put him in handcuffs. Breeland said he was trying to hide the joint thrown into his vehicle when he got in.

Breeland told the deputy he liked to smoke marijuana and was a marijuana enthusiast.

More deputies arrived. They found the joint in addition to 3.2 grams of marijuana in the driver door. They also reportedly found two open bottles of beer and an open bottle of tequila.

The 28-year-old was booked on suspicion of five charges: resisting arrest, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

At the time, the Chiefs told FOX4 they were aware of Breeland’s arrest but had no comment.

Breeland’s attorneys released a statement shortly after the report, stating they would be investigating why “this level of force was necessary” in regards to the deputy drawing his firearm. They stated all the current charges are misdemeanors.