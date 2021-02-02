Deputy uses creative Chiefs signs to send safety message

EMPORIA, Kan. — The Chiefs send a message on the football field with their talent and stats.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office in Emporia is using the team’s talent and popularity to send a very different message. One of safety.

Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Shafer has been coming up with catchy phrases like, “Drive Sober! Only Mahomes’ T.D. drives are lit.”

Another favorite is “You aren’t Tyreek Hill. Slow Down. Go Chiefs”

Deputy Shafer puts each one on a sign at U.S. Highway 50 near the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The sign is changed daily.

The Sheriff’s Office says the signs will continue to change through the week, up to the Super Bow.