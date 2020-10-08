Deputy who shot, killed Hannah Fizer back to work after not charged, leave ends

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — The sheriff’s deputy that shot and killed 25-year-old Hannah Fizer in Sedalia is back on the job after a tumultuous investigation and public backlash.

Fizer was stopped for a traffic violation on June 13, according to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. The interaction with the deputy escalated, and the deputy shot her in her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened at a time of mass civil unrest across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The sheriff deputies did not have body cameras, which cast a shroud of doubt over the shooting. Protests continued in the community for months.

Ultimately, special prosecutor Sephen P. Sokoloff decided not to file charges against the deputy. He said that the circumstances surrounding the shooting, corroborated by nearby surveillance footage and an audio recording from the deputy’s radio, could not prove that the deputy acted outside of the law.

The deputy had been on administrative leave since the day the shooting happened. Now, the deputy is back at work.