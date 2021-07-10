Derby residents get a shot at winning cash for COVID-19 shots

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby residents had a shot at winning money if they got their coronavirus shot. Derby was giving away cash to people who got their second COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

A total of two thousand dollars was given away. People who got their first Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose were eligible to participate.

“We knew that there were a number of clinics that were having very low turnouts or no turnouts,” said Lance Carrithers with Woodlawn United Methodist Church. “And so we worked with Kansas Beats the Virus in order to secure funding so that we could have some large cash prizes for anyone that receives their vaccine today.”

The shots were given at the Derby Public Library until 7 p.m.