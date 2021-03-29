LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial over George Floyd death in Minneapolis begins

MINNEAPOLIS — Opening statements are set to begin Monday at 9 a.m. CT in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death.

The trial will be streamed online because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to last weeks.

Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd. The Black man was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

The widely seen video set off street protests in Minneapolis, some violent, that spread across the U.S. and the world.