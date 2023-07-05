RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and family of a Grandview father of three are continuing to ask for tips after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash last Thursday.

The highway patrol says on June 29, just before 12:30 a.m., the driver of a dark gray, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, struck and killed 36-year-old Kyle Clary on East Gregory Boulevard and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The incident occurred as Clary was walking south on Blue Ridge at the intersection of Gregory.

Family says Clary was about to turn 37 in July.

Blurry surveillance video from a neighbor shows the suspect vehicle hitting him and then failing to stop.

That surveillance video shows other cars were present as Clary’s body lay in the street.

Loved ones said he was walking home from a nearby tavern. They said he was prone to do that rather than to drink and drive.

Clary was a maintenance worker at a KC-area college and a father to three children, including an 18-month-old baby girl.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.