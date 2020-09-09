Desks and tables become latest pandemic-related shortage as virtual learning begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Virtual learning and working from home during a pandemic are creating challenges when it comes to one necessary furniture item: desks.

It’s the newest item on high demand.

“There were a few weeks where it was really slow at the beginning. After that, we started to get table requests, desk requests kind of pouring in,” said Jay Norris, owner of KC Custom Hardwoods.

The company, which specializes in custom builds through locally sourced and salvaged wood, said they’re having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

They’re working to custom build almost double the amount of furniture items they typically expect during this time.

“Dining room tables went up as well,” Norris said. “We typically have anywhere between 30-40 projects any given month. Right now, we are in the 60s maybe low 70s.”

Usual vendors like Walmart and Target are scarce, and Wayfair shows pages and pages of desks out of stock or on back order.

Norris said through discussion with customers, people realize learning and working from home could be a longterm thing.

“It was kind of unexpected. I guess with so many kids doing school via Skype or Zoom or however they do it, they need somewhere to do it,” Norris said.