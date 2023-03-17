KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Kansas City had a blast, even if it was cold out there. They found plenty of ways to show off their green and celebrate in style.

What’s a St. Patrick’s Day Parade without bagpipes and kilts? The people in the parade weren’t the only ones who came dressed to impress.

“St. Patty’s Day tie, his beautiful hat,” Pat Bauer said. “I found some stuff and I can’t grow a beard like this,” Bauer said. “So, I said why not fake it.”

Four leaf clovers, tiny hats, green and more green — thousands of people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the parade in Kansas City.

“First Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade for our family. So, we’re pretty excited about that,” Bauer said.

“And dad is named Patrick, so we have to,” Mom Karie Bauer said.

“And we all love Patrick here in Kansas City,” Bauer said.

This year’s theme was our Irish Ancestry.

The floats did not disappoint – generations showed out — from the kids’ cartwheels to understanding why some march.

“It’s our roots,” John Bouy said. “It’s where we come from.”

Schools, the Marching Falcons and our FOX4 crew rolled through Midtown and Westport in style.

“I want to catch something they’re throwing,” 12-year-old Justice Roland said.

These sisters are on Spring Break – excited for their first St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We do have green it’s just covered up – it’s really cold,” 9-year-old Lailah Estis said.

Although coats covered their green shirts, they found a way around getting pinched.

“St. Patrick’s tattoos,” Estis said.

Cheri Bailey is a veteran when it comes to parade day.

“I feel sentimental about it,” Bailey said. “So many years of watching the parade.”

She now lives in California, but flew into KC just for the parade.

“I love to see the different things, the trinkets that people are selling, having some beer later on,” Bailey said. It’s just a good home town feeling.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas City Zoo, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, KCPD and KCFD also participated in the parade.