SHAWNEE, Kan. — Despite pushback from surrounding property owners, the Shawnee Planning Commission has approved plans for a new apartment complex in the Lakepointe neighborhood.

With three commissioners absent and commissioner Bill Holick abstaining from the vote, the commission voted 6-0 to recommend the city council approve a rezone and preliminary site plan request for the creation of the Sundance Shawnee apartment complex.

Timberland Partners is requesting the city rezone roughly 19 acres at 20747 Johnson Drive from Residential Estates (RE) to Planned Unit Development Mixed Residential (PUDMR) to make way for new apartments.

If plans are approved, the developer intends to replace the single family home that currently sits on the property with 239 new apartment units. The complex will feature 18, two-story buildings that include 123 one-bedroom units, 108 two-bedroom units and 8 three-bedroom units.The property will aslo house four one-story buildings including a 5,000 square foot clubhouse with pool, two storm shelters and a maintenance building. Residents would also have access to a dog park, dog spa, and bike repair station on site.

During a two hour public hearing Monday night the commission heard from more than a dozen of residents raising concerns about traffic, stormwater runoff and the overall density of the project.

Donna Fulton lives across the street from the proposed development and feels the apartment complex would create additional traffic congestion on Woodland Drive.

“If the majority of the people are coming out of these apartments, going down to Woodland to pick up Shawnee Mission Parkway to go to work, I think that they need to reconsider a little bit of how they are going to handle that traffic flow,” Fulton said.

According to a traffic study from Renaissance Infrastructure Solutions the proposed development will generate approximately 110 trips during peak morning travel and approximately 125 trips during peak evening travel.

“I just can’t imagine such a dense, dense complex going in across the street [from my home] on 19 acres,” David George said.

John Herman made a presentation to the commission Monday highlighting the potential environmental impacts to wildlife in the nearby pond.

“The Sundance apartment will undeniably put the habitat of the pond at risk. This includes aquatic, terrestrial and amphibians.” Herman said. “Runoff caused by the flattening of the site will cause water pollution in the pond leading to the eutrophication of the pond.”

Kevin Curry lives near the proposed project site and said he would prefer the property be developed into single family homes.

“People move to Shawnee to start a family. They come here for the school systems. We need to keep single-family homes in Shawnee,” Curry said.

The Shawnee City Council is scheduled to review the proposal for Sundance Apartment on Monday, May 9.