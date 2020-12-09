Despite reports of allergic reactions, KU doctors say Pfizer vaccine looks ‘Very Safe’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Regulators in the United Kingdom received two reports of allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, which the British began giving its people this week.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are following this development closely and say they need to learn a lot more about what happened.

Allergic reactions had not been found in extensive clinical trials, according to doctors in Great Britain. The United Kingdom started vaccinating the elderly and medical workers this week with the Covid-19 shots developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson at the University of Kansas Health System says both patients who suffered reactions had autoinjectors (EpiPens) with them to counteract the effects. KU Health System doctors want to know what those patients were allergic to, and if it was the vaccine that actually caused the reaction.

“I think we still need to get more information about these events from the UK,” Dr. Hawkinson said.

“Look at these specifically. But we also understand that with new medicines and new drugs, really any safe and approved vaccines, these allergic reactions can happen, too.”

Hawkinson says the Pfizer vaccine “continues to look very safe based on published data.”

Health care workers may now advise people getting the vaccine that an allergic reaction may be one of the side effects.

British regulators say they will continue to monitor those receiving the shot. A trial of China’s vaccine in the United Arab Emirates shows it to be 86 percent effective.

That’s good for the world-wide fight against the virus. The Chinese vaccine already has been given to a million people in China and many more in the developing world.