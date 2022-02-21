KANSAS CITY, Mo — The cost of rental housing in Kansas City continues to climb.

Property managers in the metro disagree with a published report, indicating rental fees are falling in Kansas City, while they’re rising in other cities. Property pros tell FOX4 News the need for affordable housing is at an all-time high in Kansas City.

When there isn’t much to pick from, costs go up. That’s true when it comes to rental properties in Kansas City, Missouri. Rental manager Lisa Parks, who works with Bovari Realty, showed off a lovely one-bedroom apartment that sits near T-Mobile Center, a prime location. The small, modern apartment rents for $1,850 per month.

Parks is among those who talked with FOX4 News who are surprised by a Realtor.com story, which indicates rental costs in the metro are coming down. The story reports Kansas City rental expenses have dropped by 25 percent in the past year.

“What I’ve seen is more that they’ve remained consistent,” Parks said on Monday.

Parks said it’s possible data used in the survey is flawed. During the past year, a number of luxury apartment buildings opened in Kansas City’s downtown. Parks said some of those buildings enticed new renters with incentives, such as free rent for up to three months.

“Most of them are full or at at least 90 percent occupancy, so they’re not offering those same kind of move-in specials. They’re actually capturing a lot of their market rent now, whereas their rent earlier was lower than it might have appeared,” Parks said.

Meantime, the city’s growing need for affordable housing swells. The Mid-America Regional Council reports 93-94 percent of available housing in the city is occupied, and new renters are forced to pay. Parks said she wishes more incentives were offered to encourage developers to offer rentals at affordable prices.

Frank Lenk, MARC’s director of research services, said there’s currently a big uptick in demand for rental properties locally, as baby boomers downsize their lifestyles and millennials search for their first pads. Both audiences sometimes compete for the same properties.

“The demands for it are growing much faster than the stock. It’s hard to grow low-income housing, in particular. That’s where the biggest gap is in the number of units that are affordable and what people can actually afford to pay,” Lenks said.

City leaders are confronting the issue. John Baccala, a spokesperson for KCMO’s Department of Housing, told FOX4 News: “We, with the city, realize we have a lot of work to do on the affordable housing side. We have been working and will continue to do so.”

