Despite smaller gatherings, metro grocery stores stay busy ahead of Thanksgiving

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — With Thanksgiving just two days away, the shopping rush is on for folks preparing a Thanksgiving meal. COVID-19 has changed the way grocery retailers are serving customers and the way people are celebrating.

While COVID-19 has put a temporary stop to big family gatherings, it can’t keep people from celebrating, they are just doing it in a different way. More people are cooking smaller meals at home.

Thanksgiving and Christmas make November and December are the Super Bowl of grocery shopping, but in 2020, more people have planned ahead.

“I think people being at home, it didn’t sneak up on them like it has in the past,” said HyVee Manager Marty Streit.”So we are super busy today but tomorrow will be really busy for last-minute shoppers.”

Not only are the folks behind the meat counter busy stocking and selling holiday meats, but have become culinary professors.

“We’ve got a lot of new time cooks that this is their first Thanksgiving,” Streit said. “It’s a whole new deal for them.”

“I’m not able to meet with my family so I have to cook and I normally don’t cook,” said shopper Karen Gilmore.

COVID-19 forced first-timer Gilmore to skip her usual family Thanksgiving celebration, so she is going to have to put on her apron and cook a holiday meal for her solo celebration. Ham, yams, apple pie, rolls and a special delivery from her mom are on the menu.

“She’s going to give me some dressing because I don’t know how to make dressing at all and that is her specialty,” Gilmore said.

“Me and my three kids that’s it,” shopper Lew Lewis said of his Thanksgiving celebration.

Lewis is also skipping the extended family meal this year. He popped in and out of Fritz’s Meat and Superior Sausage Company to pick up some brisket, a request from his children.

“I don’t know how to cook brisket. I buy my turkeys here so I made it a one stop shop,” he said.

During the few days before Thanksgiving in any other year, there would be a line out the door and around the corner at Fritz’s, but management encouraged regular clients to order and buy early.

“We have definitely had a big run on smaller size turkey,” said Fritz’s Manager Kurt McDonald. “They have come and gone several times.”

Both large and small food sellers report that while people are buying differently, they are still buying. Sales are on-track to match past years.