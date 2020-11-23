Despite some residents’ frustration, Miami County votes to implement first mask mandate

PAOLA, Kan. — The clock is ticking for counties to come up with their own rules if they don’t want to follow Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s latest mask mandate.

Miami County commissioners met Monday ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, opting in to the mandate. It marks the first time since the pandemic Miami County will require residents to wear masks in certain places.

County commissioners voted 3-2 to follow Kelly’s recommendations to mandate masks in indoor public spaces, health care facilities, in line for public transportation and outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

Kelly gave counties the opportunity to tweak the order, saying it’s not “one size fits all.”

When Miami County first opted out of the mandate in July, about 30 people in the county had tested positive for COVID-19. Now 30 times as many, or about 900 people, have contracted the virus.

County Commission Chair Rob Roberts said public comment at the meeting made it seem the majority people don’t want their civil liberties being violated.

“The feeling of a lot of our citizens is this is a dictator saying we have to do this, and we resent the idea of that process,” Roberts said.

But he said wearing a mask to help protect others during a time of widespread transmission shouldn’t be political.

“Is is 100% foolproof? Absolutely not. Nor have I ever read anybody say it’s 100% foolproof. It’s one toolbox we have in the toolbox of preventing COVID-19,” Roberts said.

The new mask requirements start Wednesday.

Right now compliance in Miami County will be a civil matter. If you want to report a business after Wednesday for not requiring masks, you should contact the county attorney. But the main goal is going to be education, not penalties, county leaders say.

Even though the county hasn’t had a mask mandate before, businesses in Paola already require them because the city adopted its own. The places the new order will affect most are Louisburg, which has never had a mandate, and unincorporated parts of the county.